A global pandemic may have tried to cancel the Douglas County Fair, but organizers moved several of the events online including the open class show and livestock auction.
“This event is meant to be a fun way to enter projects you have been working on over the last year,” a message on the Facebook page for the virtual open class show read.
The open class show is typically held in the exhibition hall at the Douglas County Fairgrounds where baked goods, floral arrangements and quilts are displayed.
This year it’s moved to Facebook, where winners will be chosen by the number of likes each post gets. As of Friday, there were no more than two contenders in each category.
The popular “dress-a-veggie” category had no submissions as of 4 p.m. Friday.
There are no cash awards this year, but ribbons in each division will be mailed to the first, second and third place winners.
At 8 a.m. Monday through Friday a new division will open up and people can submit a photo of their entry.
Land products, floral, food preservation and baked goods competitions started last week. Next week’s competition will feature textiles, art, crafts and photography.
All competitions close Aug. 8 and winners will be announced by 5 p.m. Aug. 10.
For a complete list go to www.douglasfairgrounds.com/fair/exhibitors.html.
Douglas County 4-H held a virtual obstacle course competition last week, where people could submit a video of their animal running an obstacle course.
On Aug. 7, the junior livestock auction will be held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds and will be sponsored by the Rotary Club.
“The youth of Douglas County undertaking 4-H and FFA market animal projects are some of the politest, hardest working kids you will ever find,” a description of the event said. “Your support of this program instills in these 4-H and FFA members the values of hard work, the importance of agriculture, and the reward of operating a successful business venture. These 4-H and FFA members have thousands of dollars invested in these projects.”
The Rotary Club also sponsored the virtual lamb show this year.
There are limited tickets available for the event through www.oregonauctions.com and people can either bid in person or online.
