Pilots and members of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 495 hit the skies in Roseburg on New Year’s Day for the 14th annual Freedom Flight.
About 20 pilots and friends showed up for a breakfast gathering at Elmer’s Restaurant in Roseburg before heading for the airport to bring out their flying machines and circle the Umpqua Valley in somewhat unsettled weather.
Other than a stiff breeze at times and sometimes crosswinds at the Roseburg Regional Airport, the weather cleared out long enough for the pilots to get some flying time in the sunshine. It was all about celebrating the freedom to fly. This year, the event became an official EAA Chapter 495 event.
EAA chapter board member Paul Schafer started the Freedom Flight in 2007.
“It’s just a fun thing to get together to celebrate our freedom to fly,” Schafer said. “When we go out to fly, each pilot is his own pilot and in command. We don’t make up any rules as far as where we fly or what altitude — it’s all up to the pilots.”
Schafer said most airstrips around the county are privately owned, many times by other pilots, who allow the planes to land there.
Members of the chapter are trying to get more young people interested in flying. One of the newest members is Travis Burns, a student pilot who decided he wanted to learn how to fly.
“I’ve always been interested, it was just having the time and opportunity. One of my friends is an instructor and I said I wanted to learn how to fly, and he said come on down,” Burns said.
Kevin Bruton, a board member of the EAA chapter, participates in the event every year.
“Just for the love of flying really, I just love to fly and the freedom to fly,” Bruton said. “I want to keep flying alive really, that’s the theme goal I think for all of us. This just kind of represents that freedom for us to fly.”
This year, Schafer dedicated the New Year’s Day Freedom Flight to Lynne Reinhart of Oakland, a former member of EAA Chapter 495 who served as treasurer and a member of the Roseburg Wings and Wheels committee, who passed away from cancer on Oct. 30 at age 60.
“She was one of our members, a pilot, friend and also an aviation mechanic at the airport,” Schafer said.
Reinhart owned a Cessna 150 and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
The local chapter includes about 80 members, some who fly and some who used to fly. Bruton says the group always welcomes new members. For individuals who want to learn to fly, they can contact Rob Levin, the fixed-base operator at the Roseburg airport.
The EAA is an international organization of aviation enthusiasts based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
