As of Thursday night, Douglas Electric Cooperative officials said the number of members without power stood at 2,954.
There was finally some good news for the town of Elkton. Todd Munsey, a spokesman for the cooperative, said a “creative engineering solution” finally brought the lights back on in Elkton.
The switch was thrown about 3:55 p.m. Thursday and service was restored for the city proper.
Crews are still working on constructing a transmission line to Elkton so that the surrounding areas can be addressed. In the meantime, crews are working on those areas so they can be prepared for when the power starts flowing through the new line.
Munsey said the cooperative picked up most of the members in Camas Valley and Tenmile and parts of Melrose on Thursday and are getting close to completing that section. Once that is done, the crews will be dispersed to assist crews in other areas. He said crews have been using whatever means necessary to get to the problem areas, including construction of a makeshift bridge to get over a stream and using track cats to pull the repair vehicles through the mud that they’re now dealing with in many of the areas.
