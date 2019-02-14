A power outage in southwestern Douglas County left approximately 3,700 Douglas Electric Co-op members without service for approximately an hour in the Camas Valley and Tenmile areas.
Shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursdaycrews had about two-thirds of those members back online.
The outage caused the Camas Valley School District to delay school, and school officials later canceled classes for the day.
The outage was reported about 7 a.m. and Douglas Electric officials reported it was due to a loss of a transmission line feeding the two substations in that area.
Todd Munsey of Member Services for Douglas Electric said crews discovered downed power lines down due to falling trees.
That still left close to 1,400 homes without power, with officials estimating service would be restored to those homes by noon.
Information: 888-420-8826.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.