Some Douglas County ranchers are still attempting to total up their losses of livestock and other damage during the snowstorm in late February.
The deep snow proved to be a tough time for cattle and sheep, with a large number of cows and ewes giving birth around the time the storm hit.
For many of those newborns, the snow was too much to survive.
Kristina Haug, president of the Douglas County Livestock Association, co-operates cattle and sheep ranches in the county.
“In our operation alone we had over a dozen calves that were born alive and you just couldn’t get to them,” Haug said. “And several barns came down on animals, plus some of the biggest losses were fences.”
The most widespread losses, she said, were on the large ranches where access to the animals was extremely tough during the snow.
“Where we were, even in a four-wheeler you just spun out and you couldn’t get around unless you had a blade on the front,” Haug said.
Many of the livestock owners on the larger ranches still don’t know how many animals they lost in the storm.
Rich Holcomb’s cattle and sheep ranches in the Kellogg and Elkton area lost a lot, but he is still totaling it up.
“We might have lost 30% of our lambs,” Holcomb said. “The sheep were the most impacted by the snow for sure, most of the lambs were about two weeks old, but they couldn’t get enough to eat and couldn’t get around in the snow very well.”
Holcomb said he doesn’t know how many calves might have died, but his cattle appeared to come through the storm pretty well. But with so many trees down on fences, it will take months to repair. Just to make matters worse, his operation was without electrical power for 18 days.
Veterinarian Scott Hendy saw a lot of livestock loss and devastation of buildings and fences on his calls around the county. Hendy said the losses will be a significant impact on the livestock industry in Douglas County.
“Several ranchers lost two or three cows each from trees falling and killing them and one sheep rancher lost over a hundred lambs in that snow, and three horses in Melrose died when a barn collapsed on them,” he said.
Ranchers lose stock every year to predators and weather, but Hendy said he’s never seen damage like this year’s storm brought, and the infrastructure of the ranches suffered a big blow.
“You’ve got fences down everywhere, it’s going to take a year to fix all the fences where the trees are down on them, and sheds got overloaded with snow, it was such a wet snow,” Hendy said.
George Sandberg, who has five different ranches around the county where he runs sheep and cattle, said the impact was far beyond the livestock losses.
“Just the impact on the infrastructure on some of these ranches with fences, we had a 200-yard section on the Dinsmore Ranch in Umpqua with 26 trees across it,” Sandberg said. “We’re still working on it, road damage and roads blocked and slides.”
Colton Gow, who operates the Gow Ranch in the hills southeast of Roseburg, is also still counting the number of cows and calves that he lost in the storm.
“It was hard on the baby calves and some of the older cows,” Gow said. “I don’t know an exact number, because every day I go out and it’s hard to tell, I’m sure there are still some I haven’t seen that I lost.”
Gow was able to put some hay out for bedding for some of the cows and cut a path through the snow with his tractor, so they could move around.
“It was a tough storm and now it’s the lingering effects of all the fences getting torn up and I’m still patching everything back together.” Gow said.
Sandberg said his operation lost some newborn calves, a barn fell in and killed a yearling, and a falling tree killed a ewe and her lamb. But he was fortunate that his ewes had already had their lambs and were in a safer place when the snow hit, so his lamb losses were pretty small. But on one ranch, he found half a dozen dead calves in a wooded area.
“For us it was the newborn baby calves. If you can imagine, here’s a wet baby falling out of a mother at 100 degrees and then hitting that cold, wet snow,” Sandberg said. “Not only that, trying to stand up in that cold, wet snow, it’s pretty hard to stand up in that situation even when the ground’s solid.”
There is some help available for those who had significant losses, through the Farm Service Agency which will cover a percentage of the losses if the rancher can produce all the documentation.
“That’ll help a little bit but I never like to lose any of them,” Gow said. “I’d rather have the live animals, and I lost some of my genetics that were coming up. It’ll be a process that I’ll have to dig out of, you don’t recover from a disaster like that overnight, and it’ll take me probably until fall to get all the fences repaired back to where it was before the storm.”
There is no estimate yet on the economic impact, with the loss of cattle and sheep, the damage to fences and buildings, and other expenses incurred from the snowstorm, but Holcomb says it’s extensive, especially with the large loss of newborn lambs.
“I’d have to think the number of lambs to be marketed this summer has got to be down,” Holcomb said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.