Douglas County was hit by record temperatures on Thursday, with the mercury getting to 91 degrees in Roseburg. But National Weather Service meteorologists say it will cool down considerably early next week, and the area could be in for some rain by the middle of the week.
The high temperature in Roseburg on Thursday beat the record high of 84 by seven degrees for May 9. The record was 1939.
Today's high is also expected to be around 91, but not likely to match the record for May 10 in Roseburg. That record is 94 degrees set in 1931.
Brad Schaaf, a meteorologist for the weather service in Medford said high pressure off the coast is allowing a thermal trough to develop and that's bringing the above-average temperatures to the Umpqua Valley.
"As the thermal trough moves in, it's allowing the temperatures to soar into the 90s and bring some record daily temperature values for Roseburg," Schaaf said.
Schaaf said the humidity will be very low with the hot temperatures and that means fire danger is on the rise.
"It's going to be very dry," Schaaf said. "And we don't forecast fire danger per se, but if we were going based on weather conditions, we would be at or near red flag."
But Schaaf expects the 90-degree temperatures to be gone after Friday, although it is expected to stay in the 80s through the weekend and still considerably above the norm for this time of year, which is about 68 degrees.
Next week, though, will see a big drop in temperatures in the Umpqua Valley. Monday's high is expected to be at about 80 but Tuesday will be in the mid-70s, with a possibility of rain late Tuesday and Wednesday.
