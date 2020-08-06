Despite people across the country stepping up to give blood in the wake of a pandemic, the American Red Cross said the need for donations is as strong as ever.
The American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to give blood to restock the shelves for patients battling disease or serious injury.
Red Cross officials say that since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the country have stepped up to help by giving blood with the Red Cross. Blood donations from healthy individuals are just as essential now to meet patient needs, and those who gave this spring may be eligible to help again.
The American Red Cross has a continued need for donors to ensure blood is on the shelves for hospital patients. As a thank you, those who come to give between now and Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.
American Red Cross officials said many people have stepped up to donate blood, but they also have an urgent need for volunteers to be blood drive hosts, especially with the chance of high schools not having kids on campus.
"We are coming into a blood shortage because of all of those schools, we get about 20% of our blood from the high schools and colleges," said Val Gordon, with the American Red Blood Services in Roseburg.
About 80% of blood donations are hosted by businesses, schools and community organizations, many of which remain closed. The Red Cross needs hosts to sign up now to ensure donors have places to give this fall.
The Red Cross is also testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies now through Oct. 15.
Donation appointments can be made visiting RedCrossBlood.org; calling 1-800-733-2767; or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
