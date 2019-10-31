Human remains found at the end of September have been identified as those belonging to person reported missing in September.
Susan Marie Cason, 58, was reported missing to the Roseburg Police Department on Sept. 13. Cason was reported to have traveled regularly between Roseburg, Myrtle Creek and Canyonville on the public bus transportation.
Sheriff's deputies said on Sunday, Sept. 22, a man called to report he had located human remains in the 2000 block of Dole Road just north of Myrtle Creek.
Deputies responded along with detectives and the Douglas County Medical Examiner. Officers said after remains were examined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office a positive identification was made and foul play was ruled out.
The Sheriff's Office said in a press release that information about the discovery of the remains was withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation but officials never felt there was a concern about a risk to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.