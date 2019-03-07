Douglas Electric Cooperative hopes to have power back to the Camas Valley area Thursday.
The number of outages in Douglas County remains in the thousands, however, as 3,936 Douglas Electric customers remained without power as of Thursday morning.
It has been more than a week and a half since the biggest snowstorm in decades decimated the county’s power infrastructure, causing a system-wide outage in which more than 30,000 customers had no power.
Power restoration progress has been slow this week as Douglas Electric works to repair and rebuild power lines and utility poles in the areas that were affected most by the storm.
“While the numbers haven’t improved as much as any of us would like so far today, it just reflects the parts of our system the crews continue to work on,” said Todd Munsey, spokesman for Douglas Electric, in a press release Wednesday afternoon.
“We are not in members’ driveways yet,” he said. “Transmission lines, substations and distribution still need to be repaired before residences can be addressed. If there is no damage to be repaired between a residence and the substation that serves them, service will be restored faster when that substation is energized.”
Camping equipment has become normal living equipment for many of those without power who have been unable to move in with friends or relatives or stay in a hotel. Unable to send their children to school and unable to flush their toilets at home, people have been voicing their frustration to Douglas Electric about the pace of power restoration.
“Many folks, while very understanding, are frustrated because they don’t see utility vehicles in their area,” Munsey said. “The reason is simple, they are working upline so they can make it to the local areas.”
Residents want to know when exactly their homes will get power back. The utility has been unable to provide people with home-specific estimates of power restoration.
Munsey has appeared on radio shows this week to answer callers’ questions and hear frustrations, but he has also been stifle the spread of inaccurate information about the utility’s efforts.
“They gave me the opportunity to provide both an update of our current outage status, and also set the record straight on the untruths that were being spoken,” Munsey said. “This event is tough enough without individuals presenting opinions as facts.”
“As much information as we have been supplying, it means nothing to many until their lights come on,” he said.
The highest estimate of power restoration is up to two and a half weeks in the Scottsburg and Upper Smith River areas, Douglas Electric said Wednesday.
The estimate for Elkton and Curtain is up to two weeks.
In the Hogan Road, Umpqua and Tyee area, the estimate is up to one and a half weeks.
The estimate in Scotts Valley, Elkhead, Tenmile, Melrose and Lookingglass is up to one more week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.