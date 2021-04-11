Brighid Rickman was crowned Miss Douglas County and Emily Warren was crowned Miss Umpqua Valley in a virtual ceremony Sunday.
Both are Oregon State University students. Rickman, 18, who also won the Top Talent Award and the Top Interview Award, is in the honors college at OSU and hopes to become an emergency physician.
For the talent portion of the competition, she played "House of the Rising Sun" on tenor saxophone.
Rickman also received the Community Service Award and the Build Your Own Scholarship Award.
Warren, 22, is studying for a bachelor of science in business administration and digital marketing.
For the talent portion of the competition, she sang "Part of Your World" from the movie The Little Mermaid.
Warren also won the Spirit of Miss Douglas County Award.
First runner up was Amanda Kelley, an 18-year-old Roseburg High School student whose talent was cheerleading.
Kelley was named Miss Congeniality. She also won the Excellence in Talent Award for her many hours of practice; the Miss Scholar Athlete Award; and the Rising Star Award, given to a competitor in her first year with the competition.
Second runner up was Aspen Young, a 19-year-old Umpqua Community College student whose talent performance was reciting a poem she composed about her brother, who has autism.
Young was named Miss Photogenic and received the Service Above Self Award.
Competitor Morgan Gomes received the Courage Award and the People's Choice Award.
Competitor Elizabeth Allen received the Heart of Gold Award for her kindness, as well as the Director's Award.
