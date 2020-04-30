Most of the 100 employees at C&D Lumber in Riddle went back to work this week after a second employee tested positive to COVID-19, prompting the facility to shut down for 12 days.
Co-owner Nick Johnson said the first employee to test positive to the virus went into quarantine March 9 and was cleared to go back to work on Monday, April 20.
A second employee at the mill tested positive on April 14, and is currently recovering at home.
Two others had been tested after showing some possible symptoms of the virus, but the tests came back negative.
"The two people we were waiting on tests for, both came back negative so that was good news," Johnson said.
After the second employee tested positive, Johnson said the mill suspended operations the next day.
"We went above and beyond that (recommendations from county health officials) just because we started seeing people being anxious," he said. "It was purely a decision we made for people's safety, and it wasn't one that we had to do."
The two employees who became infected were not working close together and Johnson said he doesn't see any connection between the two positive cases that they've had but he said the company has made every effort to be extra cautious.
"We've put in place a lot more precautions here than I think you witness in most grocery stores or places where people are pretty crowded right now," Johnson said. "When it comes to quarantining people, we've probably erred on the side of caution. We're going to keep you out as long as we need to."
Johnson because the mill cuts a lot of specialty products and is still getting orders from customers. So they have plenty of work to do and they would have definitely been open if not for the positive COVID-19 tests.
Johnson said the log yard is closed down this week to allow the mill to run through some of their inventory that's been building up.
"But we're back running 40 hours a week," Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.