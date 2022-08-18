More than seven decades after U.S. Army Private First Class Malvin L. Brown died fighting a wildfire on an Umpqua National Forest hillside, a ridge in the area will be named in his honor.
Oregon’s Geographic Names Board will consider on Saturday during a meeting in Eugene a proposal to rename Douglas County’s Negro Ridge to honor Brown, a military firefighter who was part of the 200-member all-Black 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion stationed at Pendleton Field in the mid-1940s. (Another 100 battalion members were stationed in Chico, California.)
Negro Ridge is on U.S. Forest Service land near Red Butte and Taft Mountain, about 25 miles east of Roseburg in the Umpqua National Forest. In addition to the ridge, a nearby creek that flows into Little River could be renamed to honor the 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion, one of the first military smokejumper units trained to fight wildfires.
Also on the board’s agenda are plans to rename three other sites to honor Black Oregonians. Grant County’s Negro Knob in the Umatilla National Forest could be renamed for local Black businessman Columbus Sewell.
A second Negro Creek about 11 miles south of Canyonville on Bureau of Land Management and private forest land in Douglas County could be renamed for Jack Carson, son of David and Letitia Carson, a Black woman. Adam Andrew Jackson “Jack” Carson, whose father was white, spent his life farming and training horses in Canyonville.
‘Deserve such recognition’
Oregon’s 25-member Geographic Names Board recommends site names to the U.S. Geographic Names Board. New site names will become part of the official federal map. The state board operates as part of the Oregon Historical Society.
Bruce Fisher, president of the Oregon Geographic Names Board, said the group was working to rename all the state’s “negro” sites. The board is working with the Oregon Black Pioneers to match sites to significant local African American residents, he said.
“I think people are very receptive to what we’re coming up with,” Fisher said.
Oregon Black Pioneers Executive Director Zachary Stocks said the Salem organization endorsed the new site names. The organization, including board member emeritus Gwen Carr of Portland, who recently left a seat on the Oregon Geographic Names Board, has worked hard to link Black pioneers and others to Oregon’s history, Stocks said.
“We at Oregon Black Pioneers are happy to see historic Black individuals being recognized as the namesakes of geographic features in the parts of Oregon they called home,” he said. “These individuals deserve such recognition in their own names, not in generalized racial language with antiquated terminology.”
Chuck Sheley, editor of Smokejumper Magazine and vice president of the National Smokejumper Association in Missoula, Montana, also supported naming the Douglas County ridge for Malvin Brown.
“What could be more historically appropriate than honoring Malvin Brown and the Triple Nickle?” Sheley asked. “I feel it is very important. I hope others do.”
No more derogatory names
The name changes are part of a nearly 60-year federal directive to rename sites with derogatory names, such as “negro” (including its less acceptable n-word variant), “Jap” or “squaw.” The effort was given new urgency in November 2021, when Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland issued Secretarial Order 3404, declaring that “squaw” was derogatory and requiring sites using that word to be renamed.
In July 1962, then-Interior Secretary Stewart Udall asked the U.S. Board on Geographic Names to end the practice of allowing the word “negro” in site names because it was considered offensive. Udall also asked the board to rename sites using the more derogatory n-word. Board research turned up hundreds of sites using the n-word across the nation. Most were changed to the less-offensive “negro.”
A decade later, Department of the Interior officials pushed to remove other types of derogatory names, like “Jap.” That led to an effort to rename those sites and others with the “negro” name, most in honor of someone of color associated with the site.
By the end of the 1980s, a half-dozen Oregon sites with the “Jap” name were changed to the less-offensive “Japanese.” According to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, there are about still about 660 sites with the “squaw” name across the country. There are also around 600 U.S. sites with the “negro” name.
Fifteen Oregon sites still have the “negro” name. In November 2020, the Oregon Geographic Names Board approved renaming a Southern Oregon mountain in honor of local businessman Ben Johnson, a Black man whose family settled and worked in the area. This month’s effort would rename four more of those sites.
The first to die
In August 1945, Brown, a 24-year-old Black man from Pennsylvania, was a medic in the battalion and on his first wildfire parachute jump, according to a 2006 Smokejumper Magazine article by Mark R. Corbet.
The battalion was one of the first military smokejumper units that parachuted into the Northwest’s dense forests to fight wildfires. The battalion made hundreds of parachute jumps and fought dozens of fires across the West.
U.S. Army leaders stationed the battalion in Pendleton as part of Operation Firefly to prevent expected conflagrations caused by Japanese military Fu-Go incendiary bombs dropped from large balloons.
Japanese military launched about 9,300 of the balloon bombs into the North Pacific jet stream starting in late 1944. Each balloon carried a 33-pound explosive designed in part to spark forest fires. Only about 300 reached forests in the U.S. and western Canada, and none caused a major fire. By April 1945, the balloon bomb plans were abandoned.
(In May 1945, six people at a picnic on Gearhart Mountain near Bly were killed when one of the downed balloon bombs exploded. They were the first casualties of the bombs in the continental U.S.)
Brown died Aug. 6, 1945, when he fell to his death from a tree on the ridge. He was part of a 15-person smokejumper unit fighting a wildfire on the Taft Mountain hillside. Even though smoke jumping had been around since the late 1930s, Brown was the first smokejumper to die in the line of duty, Corbet wrote.
The 555th smokejumpers were trained to land in trees and use ropes to lower themselves to the ground. Brown apparently landed in a tall old-growth tree and fell about 150 feet as he was lowering himself to the ground on about 50 feet of rope, according to the article.
Two days after he died, members of the 555th battalion carried Brown’s body more than a dozen miles to a road, where it was retrieved and sent to Walla Walla, Washington, before being returned to Pendleton.
