220818-nrr-ridgerenamed-lookout.jpg

Writer Mark Corbet walked along a ridge in the Umpqua National Forest in 2017 where members of the 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion possibly landed during their August 1945 task to fight a wildfire in the area. The ridge will be renamed to honor smokejumper Malvin L. Brown.

 Courtesy photo/Mark Corbet

More than seven decades after U.S. Army Private First Class Malvin L. Brown died fighting a wildfire on an Umpqua National Forest hillside, a ridge in the area will be named in his honor.

220818-nrr-ridgerenamed-malvinbrown.jpg

Malvin Brown was a 24-year-old U.S. Army private when he died on an Umpqua National Forest hillside in August 1945.
220818-nrr-ridgerenamed-plane-jumpers.jpg

Paratroopers of the all-Black 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion prepared for another jump into a Northwest wildfire as part of the US military’s Operation Firefly.
220818-nrr-ridgerenamed-paratroopers.jpg

Firefighting parachutists with the 555th Battalion board their US military C-47 troop carrier at Pendleton Field for a jump into a Northwest wildfire. Their equipment, including two parachutes, weighed between 75 and 125 pounds.
220818-nrr-ridgerenamed-firefighters.jpg

Once on the ground, firefighters with the 555th Parachute Infantry dug fire lines during a Northwest wildfire.

Kevin Harden is a Roseburg High School graduate and a copy editor at The Bend Bulletin.

