DILLARD — Traffic will be moving slower than normal along Highway 99 South in Dillard the rest of the month as a paving crew from Knife River resurfaces the road for Douglas County Public Works.
The project began on Monday with a possible completion date of Oct. 1, according to one of the roadside reader boards. Public works warn that the work could last through mid-October.
The work is being done between Brockway Road and Northeast Dole Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.