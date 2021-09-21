DILLARD — Traffic will be moving slower than normal along Highway 99 South in Dillard the rest of the month as a paving crew from Knife River resurfaces the road for Douglas County Public Works.

The project began on Monday with a possible completion date of Oct. 1, according to one of the roadside reader boards. Public works warn that the work could last through mid-October.

The work is being done between Brockway Road and Northeast Dole Road.

Page designer/photographer Aaron Yost can be reached at 541-957-4219 or email ayost@nrtoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @aaron_yost.

