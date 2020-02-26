Work has slowed for now on the Interstate 5 construction project on Roberts Mountain south of Roseburg.
The project started last February and is expected to be done by July 2021.
To ease congestion and improve safety, plans call for constructing a climbing lane on both approaches to the pass. The freeway will be repaved in both directions between Roberts Creek on the north side and the South Umpqua River to the south. Guardrails and median barriers are also being replaced.
Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman Dan Latham said the first three months of the project included tree-cutting and removal on the hillside. Kerr Construction then built access roads and set up barriers on the southbound side. The contractors focused on excavating the north slope of the mountain last year, transporting material to the south slope where they’re building an embankment to widen the freeway.
“It’s embankment that has to start at the bottom of that valley and work its way up to the road level, getting narrower as it gets farther up,” Latham said. “There was a creek channel down there, and we had to relocate the creek a little bit to the west to make room for that embankment.”
To accommodate the new climbing lanes, the freeway will be widened by about 15 feet on the northbound and southbound approaches, and by 30 feet at the pass. Since all the widening will take place west of the highway, all travel lanes will be shifted accordingly. Construction was largely suspended in November because of winter rain, which can cause problems for excavation, but motorists can expect work to pick up again in late March or early April.
Most of the winter work has been focused on culverts and erosion control, and crews have been doing some drilling near the top of the mountain to test the soil before they begin work on a retaining wall. Plans call for the existing retaining wall to be rebuilt and strengthened. A shorter retaining wall will be built just north of the pass on the east side of I-5, according to the ODOT project website.
Work on building the climbing lanes is expected to begin this summer.
“Often you get some slow trucks in the right lane and another truck that decides it wants to pass, and if you’re stuck behind those two trucks you have steam coming out of your ears. It slows everyone down,” Latham said. “We can put the trucks in the center lane and the right lane and allow the left lane for the regular vehicles that are passing going freeway speeds.”
The speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph in the construction zone. Latham said the lanes are narrow and motorists should drive with caution through the area.
The cost of the project is estimated at $32.8 million.
