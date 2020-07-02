A 4-year-old Roseburg boy was flown by air ambulance to a Portland hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding his scooter on Northeast Cummins Street on Wednesday in east Roseburg.
At 5:25 p.m., 911 dispatchers were notified of the accident. According to Roseburg police, said the boy was riding the scooter down his driveway, which was hidden from view from the street by shrubs and bushes. Police said he rode onto the street and was struck by the front passenger tire of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by Victoria Montgomery, 26, of Roseburg.
Police said the boy’s leg was pinned between the tire and his scooter.
A neighbor applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
The boy was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center before being flown to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland, where his condition is not known.
Police said Montgomery’s speed was estimated at 15 miles per hour when the accident happened and no citations were issued.
