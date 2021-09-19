By 9 a.m. Saturday, people were lined up outside the door to Douglas Hall, eagerly waiting to see the guns and knives vendors were selling at the Roseburg Gun & Knife Show.
Organizer Del Applegarth said typically the event gets 1,500 to 2,000 people through the door. Many return on Sunday, since the admission fee covers the whole weekend.
He said it’s nice to be back, because due to COVID-19, the last show was in February 2020.
“We’re really happy to get this because so many shows have been shut down. We’re really happy and the vendors are extremely happy,” he said.
One key to the show’s continued success is that it does not allow for vendors who sell large quantities of knickknacks, and 90% of items at a table must be gun- or knife-related.
He said the event, hosted by the Roseburg Rod & Gun Club, normally sells 275 vendor tables, but this year sold 180 so they widened the aisles and the vendors’ space.
Applegarth used to own Cascade Tackle in Roseburg, and said he was 9 years old when he shot his first deer at a ranch in Drain.
“Mom had venison every day except Sunday. Sunday was chicken,” he said.
Jamie Pierce of Winston said Saturday he visited the show just to look around.
“I just like to see all the nice old guns and see what they got out of there, and usually they have some really good prices,” he said.
He is a hunter and fisherman and attends the gun show every year. He said he usually buys items like ammunition and scopes.
Alan Trask, of Winston, was seeking guns on the quasi-collectible side. But he said he only wanted to buy something if the price was right, and he hadn’t found it yet.
“I’m just here to see if there’s something that says, ‘Oh my God, I’ve got to go home with you,’” he said.
It’s been decades since he’s been out hunting or done competitive shooting. But he appreciates the engineering and craftsmanship that goes into some firearms. He owns a couple of World War II guns and has a soft spot for particular brands, he said.
“You just never know. I’ve been known to stumble across the Holy Grail,” he said.
On the other side of the building, Colt Coudare of Santiam Buyers in Stayton, Oregon had a table full of guns to sell, many of them antiques from a large estate sale in the Salem area.
Coudare said the business, which has a storefront in Stayton, has come to the Roseburg show for close to 20 years.
He said many people have been interested in handguns, including a lot of new shooters who feel nervous and worry there’s too much political uncertainty in the modern world.
“A lot of people just want to be better prepared,” he said.
Coudare said his favorites are the old military guns, especially from World War I and World War II. He’s been collecting guns since he was 18.
“I’ve been doing it long enough that anything out of the ordinary is fun,” he said.
He said he’s sold anywhere from eight guns to 80 at the Roseburg show in the past.
“I’ve gone home happy, and I’ve gone home sad,” he said.
Bill Burkhert, of Canyonville, had thousands of knives laid out at the Techtron Knife Supply tables, of every kind you could imagine.
He had folding knives, army knives, daggers, Damascus steel knives, double-bladed folding knives with a bat design, throwing stars in silver and tie-dye, throwing cards with four sharp edges, credit card utility knives that could slide into a wallet and offer smooth and serrated edges, a wrench and a ruler all in one.
“Everybody’s different, they want a different type of knife. It’s very personal,” he said.
He said he received his first pocket knife when he was 6 or 8 years old and his first throwing stars when he was 12 or 13.
He uses knives when he’s fishing, too. He enjoys participating in bass tournaments.
He got started selling knives when his daughter had a game booth at Pioneer Days.
“I was buying inventory for her booth and there was a promotion with free knives, so we put them up for sale and they sold,” he said.
For the next festival, they ordered more and those sold, too.
Burkhert said he only sells at gun and knife shows and considers it a hobby.
“It’s something to do on the weekend,” he said.
The Roseburg Gun & Knife Show continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $8, and children under 12 are free with a paid adult admission.
