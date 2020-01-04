A 37-year-old Roseburg man has died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night while walking along US Highway 101 in the small community of Smith River, California, about 14 miles north of Crescent City. The identity of the man has not yet been released.
A press release from the California Highway Patrol said at about 9:32 p.m. Thursday a male was walking southbound along the coast highway in Smith River just north of Timbers Boulevard on the west shoulder, when an unknown vehicle traveling southbound struck the pedestrian. Police said the unknown vehicle fled the scene on US-101 in a southbound direction.
The victim was transported to Sutter Coast Hospital in Crescent City by Del Norte Ambulance and was later taken by air ambulance to CHI Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, where he died from his injuries.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation and the name of the deceased man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Information regarding the hit-and-run vehicle is also being withheld at this time due to the ongoing investigation.
