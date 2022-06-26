What started as an ordinary sunny day fishing with friends quickly turned into a day Shane Brown will never forget — the day he almost lost his life.
Last Saturday, Brown took a friend and his friend’s two kids fishing for the first time. On the Coquille River, near the Port of Bandon, sunny skies and only minimal waves looked like perfect fishing weather. That is, until Brown and his boat caught a sneaker wave that flipped the four of them into the water and under the boat.
“This is gonna be bad,” Brown said he remembered thinking to himself as he watched the 10-to-15-foot wall of water descend upon them.
While the other three quickly swam out from underneath the boat, Brown’s life jacket got caught and he had to dive down to unhook it. Luckily, he was able to make it to the surface of the water.
Due to the water’s extremely cold temperatures, Brown began to lose feeling in his limbs. He knew that if they did not get out soon, the bodies of him and his friends would begin to shut down.
“I thought the whole time I was going to die,” Brown said.
Luckily, they were spotted.
Raimey Schaan, who lives in Roseburg, was out with his friend John Alexander on a charter boat. Along with a few clients who were also on the boat, they had been out fishing and were heading in for the day. Asleep at the boat’s bow, he said he was awoken to Captain Wayne Butler screaming “we’re going to save lives” as he navigated the charter into a position to help.
Schaan, Alexander and deckhand Eric Weber began by throwing out a life ring and hauling in the two teenage boys. According to Schaan, the younger one was more concerned about losing his Pop-Tart than being capsized.
Once they pulled the two kids and their dad onto the boat, Schaan began to help Brown, who was turning blue and could not properly hold onto the life ring. Once he was close enough to the boat, Schaan grabbed Brown and began to haul him aboard.
“I just heard Raimey’s voice,” Brown said. “When I heard the determination in his voice, that was the first time I realized I was getting out of that water.”
In total, Schaan believes Brown was in the water for around 10 minutes, which may not sound like much, but in the freezing cold water his body had begun to shut down. And without a life jacket, Brown is unsure if he would have been able to tread water long enough to be saved.
Schaan, Alexander and Weber were able to pull Brown aboard, where he landed in Schaan’s lap.
“My kids are going to have a dad on Father’s Day tomorrow because of you,” Brown said, looking up at Schaan.
Once strangers, Brown and Schaan are now friends and even have plans to get back out on the water and go fishing in the near future, according to Brown. And the younger boy’s Pop-Tart? That washed ashore with the wreckage, leading to a happy ending for all.
“It just shows you have no idea what can happen,” Schaan said. “You’re just some stranger walking down the road and before you know it, you might be saving someone’s life.”
