Volunteers with The Salvation Army Roseburg Corps will take 184 children shopping for the annual Dress-A-Child program this month.
Brayden Wimberly's family has been involved with the organization for a long time, but this was the first year he helped with the event.
Wimberly took Glide Elementary School second grader Joseph Hobsen shopping Friday at Fred Meyer in Roseburg.
"It's enjoyable," Wimberly said. "He likes Fortnight and Minecraft, so we're finding stuff pretty easy."
Joseph was most excited about a sweater he found with images from the video game Minecraft on it but was hoping to also find a good pair of black shoes for the fall.
Volunteer Chris Clair and student Liam Long were able to find some sturdy tennis shoes at the beginning of their search.
Most of the children and volunteers were strangers at the start of the shopping spree. Clair and Liam said they were getting along great and enjoying their time in the store.
Glide Elementary School kindergarten Lyrah Slone was also excited to be out shopping and could barely contain her enthusiasm when her friend Anessa Nolasco handed her clothing with JoJo Siwa's image on it.
"I really, really, really, really, really love her," Lyrah said about the colorful teen internet star.
And although she was a little disappointed there were no shoes in the store with JoJo Siwa's face on it, Lyrah walked away with some sparkly, colorful shoes in the same style.
For more than 30 years the event was open to elementary school children only, but in the last few years, the event has expanded to include middle and high school students as well. The program helps children who go to school in the Glide, Roseburg, Winston and Sutherlin school districts.
School districts make the selections of what children will receive the opportunity to shop with volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.