A Rottweiler puppy curled up quietly next to David Hartt of Riddle as he and his wife Terri Hartt sat in an office room at Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center Saturday afternoon, wrapping up the formalities of her adoption.
The dog’s name had been Mini Me. Now she’ll just be called Mini, a name they’ll keep even if she gets big, David Hartt said.
“She’s going to be our Christmas gift to each other,” David Hartt said.
Mini’s Christmas gift was a new home.
Saturday was the first day in a two-day Home for the Holidays event at the shelter. All dog adoptions were reduced to $25 this weekend, and cat adoptions to $10.
The event was slated to go through Sunday unless all pets were gone by the end of Saturday.
“Our dream is to not have any animals here in the shelter for Christmas,” said Saving Grace Operations Director Courtney Davenport.
By 1 p.m. Saturday, that dream was well on its way toward being fulfilled. Twelve of the sheltered pets available had already been adopted. There were four dogs and eight cats left in the building.
Becki and John VanderKarr of Roseburg had been told that gray tabby cat Havoc had shown a fear of men. But that clearly did not apply to John Vanderkarr.
The cat rubbed up against him like they were old friends, and soon they will be. Havoc went home with the VanderKarrs Saturday, just in time for Christmas.
There, he’ll be introduced to the couple’s dog Bowser, a boxer, terrier and Rhodesian Ridgeback mix.
“We haven’t had a kitty for a couple years, and we wanted one a little bit older, not a kitten, so they’re potty trained and everything,” Becki VanderKarr said.
They’re also empty nesters, so they liked the idea of having an extra friend around the house.
The VanderKarrs didn’t even realize there was a discount adoption price Saturday.
“They might have to get a donation, too,” Becki VanderKarr said.
While the shelter planned to continue the event Sunday, Courtney urged prospective adopters to call first to ensure that they still have pets available and that there won’t be too many people in the building at the same time for COVID-19 restrictions. The number to call is 541-672-3907.
For those who can’t make it to this event, rest assured that more pets will likely arrive in the coming weeks. They always do, Davenport said. In the past, she’s seen the shelter fill up one day after clearing out.
Davenport said one of the most heartwarming adoptions Saturday for her was that of 11-year-old orange tabby Jeffrey. She had worried the old cat would be hard to place, but on Saturday he was one of the first to find a new home.
Davenport said adoptions were up this year overall, perhaps due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even before Saturday, the shelter had already had 1,600 adoptions so far in 2020.
Davenport was thrilled with the success of the Home for the Holidays event.
“It’s a great way to end our year,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.