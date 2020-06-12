A semitrailer rolled over on the northbound side of Interstate 5 near Wilbur about 5 miles north of Roseburg on Thursday afternoon, and the crash sent the driver to the hospital.
Oregon State Police said the driver, 56-year-old George Gonzalez of Fontana, California, was transported by ambulance to CHI Mercy Medical Center with what did not appear to be life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver of the truck, owned by American Specialized Transport Inc., lost control of the truck after the vehicle traveled onto the gravel shoulder. The truck overturned and came to rest on the dirt embankment.
The accident occurred right before 5 p.m. near milepost 130 and backed up traffic on the northbound interstate for a short amount of time. No citation was issued but the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
