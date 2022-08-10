A senior talent show was held at the Douglas County Fair on Wednesday, showcasing people from around Douglas County, allowing them to perform in front of an audience on the south side of the fairgrounds.
Some in the audience bobbed their heads. Some tapped their feet, some stood up to dance, some passed by and listened.
Ralph Littla, danced enthusiastically in front of the crowd, flailing his arms, and at one point, grabbing a chair to dance along with – all while old country tunes and swooning bluegrass harmonies filled the air.
“I like to walk around, visit with the people,” Littla said. “I see people I know, and I meet some new people. It’s cool."
Performers included Dale Curl – a country singer dressed in a fanciful cowboy outfit, with a large black hat and black and red shirt with a floral design, who sang country songs karaoke style.
After Curl was the Long Distance Bluegrass Band, a group who gets their name from the distance they have to travel to play together. One member traveled approximately 200 miles to perform with the group. It included a mandolin player, guitarist, banjo player and an upright bassist, combined with vocal harmonies and classic songs.
The Douglas County Fair located at the Douglas County Fairgrounds will continue until Saturday.
