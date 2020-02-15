Seniors all around Douglas County got an extra Valentine on Friday thanks to all the little Cupids from Brooke Communications radio stations and The News-Review.
Listeners and readers in the county were asked to drop off Valentine cards at The News-Review, and employees from the two companies distributed the cards to senior living facilities, assisted living homes, memory care facilities and other senior facilities in Douglas County.
Cards from schools, social clubs, the senior centers, rodeo queens and many other organizations were brought to the News-Review.
“We had elementary schools, junior high schools, different companies and businesses reached out and did some (cards) as well,” said Michael Bierbaum. “We had random children walking in with arms full of the cards that we’re passing out to the folks in their retirement golden years.”
Employees at Brooke Communication and The News-Review delivered the cards to the seniors on Friday, Valentine’s Day.
This year, Linus Oakes Retirement Village, which is home to 138 seniors, helped sponsor the event. Regan Tucker, marketing services representative for the village, said the Valentine’s event sounded like a great opportunity to give the seniors some love.
“I think it’s definitely worthwhile, it’s awesome,” Tucker said. “We’re just really excited to be a part of it.”
The residents at Linus Oakes appreciated the community’s effort to recognize them on Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s cards were handed out to seniors at the village by Tory Rose and Ace Murray from Best Country 103 FM.
“Very special, very nice,” said 88-year-old Artice Moore, a 2-year resident of Linus Oakes. “It’s a great opportunity for us to connect with the outside world.”
Mike Coen and his wife, Barb, have lived at village for almost two years. They gave each other Valentine’s cards, and Barbara also got a bouquet of roses. But they were both impressed that so many from the community went to the effort to brighten their day and most had messages that had been written in.
“It said ‘Happy Valentine’s Day, hope you have a blessed day,’ and I think that’s really cool,” Mike Coen said.
“I thought that was really sweet and thoughtful and handwritten and all, that’s lovely,” Barb Coen said. “I got another one last night from him (her husband).”
Vicki Walker moved to Linus Oakes to take care of her father and has been there for about 2½ years. She was pleasantly surprised by the cards.
“I didn’t know anything about this today, but it was just really special,” Walker said.
Angie Good echoed her thoughts and felt it was a great gesture by the community and the radio stations and newspaper.
“I thought it was wonderful,” Good said.
Organizers estimate that about 3,000 valentines were handed out on Friday at senior care centers in Roseburg, Sutherlin, Myrtle Creek, Canyonville and other facilities around the county.
