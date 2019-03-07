Several miles past Umpqua, along a winding country road, 72-year-old Jean Jennings lives alone in a home that hasn’t had running water or power since a week ago Sunday. Though the road was clear Tuesday, there was still quite a bit of snow on the ground. The air was decidedly crisp when the Revs. Jerry Smart and Roger Horton stepped out of a small, gray pickup.
Tuesday was Smart’s birthday, but he and Horton were there to dispense gifts, not collect them. They were making sure the most isolated and most vulnerable of the county’s residents, people like Jennings, had what they needed to make it through the crisis caused by last week’s surprise snowstorm. The pastors had hauled with them about a third of a cord of wood, as much as Horton’s pickup could carry, along with some bottled water.
Smart and Horton are part of a group of public safety chaplains who assist first responders in crises like this one. The group formed after the 2015 Umpqua Community College shooting.
Smart and his church, the Foursquare Gospel Center in Winston, responded quickly to this crisis. The church served as a shelter last week, and when the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office called and asked that the church double as a call center, they took on that challenge, too.
Public safety chaplains have made 80 visits over the past week and a half to people like Jennings.
Inside Jennings’s house, it was already pretty dark at a little before 5 p.m. Oil lamps provided a bit of light. On the wood stove were four pots of water and a teakettle. Music was playing on a battery-operated boombox. Music, Jennings said, is a survival need too.
When they first visited her a few days after the storm, Smart said they found Jennings out of firewood. To keep the wood stove burning, she had broken up furniture, starting with a pool table she’d planned to give away. When the furniture she was willing to part with ran out, she began collecting sticks off the ground, many as small as her finger. She filled her pots with snow she melted for drinking water.
For Jennings, whose partner Buck died of cancer four years ago, Tuesday’s company seemed almost as much a treat as the new supplies. As she spoke about her life, she poured her visitors non-alcoholic hot toddies so tasty they’d give hot chocolate a run for its money as the drink of choice for warding off the chill.
She spoke about her miniature horse, and said the entrance to his pen has been partially blocked by one of the trees that snapped like toothpicks and dropped to the ground during last week’s storm. The horse was a companion animal for Buck while he battled cancer. Jennings worried she was about down to her last bale of hay.
Jennings held out pictures of her parents, who were Russian and Polish. She was born in Germany and then taken to Chicago as a little girl, she said.
Jennings has lived in her current home for 33 years. She recalled the last time she faced a similar challenge was during a mudslide in 1996. At the time, she wound up caring for several neighbors in her home. This time, she was all alone.
Despite the challenges she had faced since the storm, she remained upbeat.
“I’m one of the lucky ones. I really am,” she said.
She was surprised to learn Smart had come on his birthday.
“I do not deserve this on your birthday,” she said. “No way Jose!”
“Of course you do,” Smart said.
At first, just three pastors who are part of the public safety chaplaincy were able to assist with the storm relief efforts. The rest were victims of the storm themselves, Smart said. By the time the call center opened, about eight chaplains and 20 other volunteers were available to help.
Horton, who is pastor of the LifeCare ministry in Roseburg, said he has been impressed by the volunteer response.
“It is a blessing just to watch,” he said.
Smart said the chaplains were happy to help ensure Jennings and other county residents were safe. He was also glad the Foursquare shelter was available when it was needed. And the calls that came into the church, about 100 of them, were calls the Sheriff’s Office didn’t have to worry about, so they could respond to the emergencies only they could handle, he said.
Smart said he and the other pastors will continue to do the work that’s needed to help keep people safe in the aftermath of the storm.
“We’re committed to doing this for the Sheriff’s Office until (Douglas County Emergency Manager) Wayne Stinson tells us to stand down,” he said.
