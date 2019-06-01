Detective Lt. Chris Merrifield has done just about every job you can do in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after beginning his career in 1994 as a deputy.
He’s decided he’s done enough, though, as Merrifield hung up his badge Friday after 25 years of service. He said it’s been a long and satisfying journey.
“Sometimes you get to see immediate things and sometimes you’re planting a seed,” he said. “You never get to see the results, but the important thing is to keep it in perspective. If you’re doing your job right, you’re doing so much more than people think.”
After being hired as a full-time deputy in 1994 by then-Sheriff John Pardon, Merrifield became a street crimes investigator and supervised the sheriff’s Riddle substation. Merrifield served on the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team, commanded the patrol division and the detective division. He was on the hostage negotiation team and the tactical response team. He was also a street crime investigator and a member of the road patrol. He also served as rangemaster and firearms instructor.
“I’m very thankful I got to be involved in all those things,” he said. “They were great opportunities, I love them.”
Merrifield said when he first came on the force, the thrill was a major factor, but the priorities eventually changed.
“In your youth, you start out thinking it’s going to be an exciting job, and it is. You’re exposed to things I don’t think anybody else is exposed to and has to deal with,” Merrifield said. “But you realize that if you’re going to last in this business, you’re not looking for the excitement and you learn that you’re really there to help other people.”
Merrifield worked for five different sheriffs over his 25 years.
“Every sheriff I worked for, from my perspective, the guys always got to do their jobs,” he said.
He has worked for current Sheriff John Hanlin for the past 10 years. Hanlin praised him for his contributions to the department.
“Lt. Merrifield’s steadfast dedication to justice and to the communities we serve will be missed,” Hanlin said. “He has been a valued member of this agency and has contributed greatly to the agency’s success.”
Merrifield said he wasn’t interested in law enforcement until he took a college class at what was then Southern Oregon College in Ashland.
“I took a criminology class and I liked it and started taking a couple of more, and then I made it my major and graduated with a bachelor’s in criminology,” Merrifield said.
Merrifield said there were some puzzling cases over the years that never got solved, and that bothered him. But he said the sheriff has made sure that as he leaves, the cold cases don’t just get put on a shelf and disappear.
The department has been turned over to Lt. Kelley Bean, who has been a supervisor for several years and is on the tactical team and DINT.
“He has a ton of experience so there’s not a drop-off at all. My guess is there’s going to be an improvement,” Merrifield said, laughing.
Merrifield plans to take a few months off before he decides what he wants to do next with his life. After 25 years in law enforcement, he’s ready for a change, but he’ll also savor all the memories.
“It’s the people and watching the amazing things they do,” he said. “You get to be along for the ride and watch them do it. It’s pretty incredible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.