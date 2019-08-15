The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will soon have a second K-9 team in its patrol division.
Officials with the sheriff’s office said a donation from a couple in the community and the financial support of the Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K-9 Programs made it possible to add the second dog to the department.
Sgt. Brad O’Dell and Sgt. Jon Dorland of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office plan to go to Riverside, California, next month to select the new dog, which will be partnered with Deputy Brandon Black.
The dog will live with Black, and the two will begin bonding as a team.
This fall, they will undergo a training and certification process in partnership with the Springfield Police Department and Oregon Police Canine Association.
“We are very excited about this opportunity. This isn’t just great news for the Sheriff’s Office, this is something that the entire community will benefit from,” O’Dell said.
O’Dell said over the next few months the sheriff’s office will make sure the team is fully equipped and properly trained.
The new team will be joining deputy Oscar Rosas and K-9 Grim.
Grim is a 7-year-old German Shepherd that was purchased for the agency in 2013.
Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K-9 Programs supports police programs in the county through donations from the community.
Information: 541-492-6838, or visit Frieds of Umpqua Valley Police K-9 Programs Facebook page @UVPoliceK9.
