Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies are still seeking information as to the whereabouts of Samuel “Sammy” Elijah Davison, 36, Roseburg.
Davison was reported as a missing person in September and hasn’t been heard from or seen since.
Davison was last known to be in the Winchester area north of Roseburg on Sept. 19. It is believed he was possibly traveling to the Wolf Creek area in Josephine County where he was known to frequent.
The Sheriff’s Office previously asked for assistance from the public, but his whereabouts remain unknown.
Davison is described as 5-foot-10 tall and 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has several tattoos, which include “Davison” on his back and “Faith” on his chest.
Anyone with information about Davison is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us, referencing case #19-4637.
