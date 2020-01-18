In what has become an annual tradition, Sherm’s Thunderbird Markets donated another truckload of food to the United Community Action Network Food Bank on Friday morning.
A 48-foot semitrailer filled with more than 30,000 pounds of non-perishable food from Sherm’s Markets arrived at the food bank warehouse just north of Costco on Kenneth Ford Drive in north Roseburg
The trailer had 22 pallets filled with canned goods, cereal, soups, dried beans, rice, peanut butter, tuna and even some paper towels and toilet paper.
“It’s donated from the stores but it’s the family that decides to do it,” said Steve Olsrud, the owner and son of the late Sherm Olsrud, the founder of the company.
The food comes from the warehouse that supplies the food to the company’s four stores in Southern Oregon.
“We try to make things that are shelf-stable items, it’s just generally essentials,” Olsrud said. “With the other things they have in here, we hope it will last two or three months.”
UCAN Food Bank manager Sarah McGregor said the annual donation makes a big difference in how much help they can offer people.
“It’s pretty tremendous for the network,” McGregor said. “It’s a lot of diversity, so just like food drives, it really expands our capacity to provide people a diverse selection of food when they come to the food bank.
McGregor says with a wide variety of dietary needs and food preferences, the wide selection of food from Sherm’s and the more choices they can give people provides better options for the recipients of the food.
“This is their 14th year up here donating to the local food banks,” said John Robertson, manager of the Roseburg store. “It feels great.”
UCAN will start distributing the food to its 17 pantries in Douglas County in February after the food has been inventoried and put into their inventory management system.
“The community has been really good with us and it’s just our way of giving back to the community,” Olsrud said.
He says there are lot of little food banks in little churches and schools and other organizations that get their products from UCAN Food Bank and the company likes to donate just to the food bank so the food can be distributed that way.
UCAN, which used to also run the Josephine County Food Bank, is now solely in Douglas County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.