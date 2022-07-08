KC McKillop hoses down the asphalt before hooking up the first competitor in Wednesday's Backside Burnout. James Marsh produced prodigous amounts of tire smoke in his heavily modified 2003 Ford Crown Vic, but finished out of the top three.
Welcome to the Burnout competition at Backside Brewing Company — the only time the goal is to absolutely destroy your tires.
At the sixth annual Burnout competition this year, hosted by KC McKillip at Backside Brewing, seven cars registered to compete, cheered on by a crowd of around 500 people. Spectators filled the bleachers, stood all along the sidelines and some even squeezed into the bed of a truck to get a view from above.
Every time tires blew, the crowd cheered even before the smoke cleared and they could see the damage with their own eyes.
“All our friends are car guys, that’s why we’re friends. Makes this the best week of the year,” said Chase, who only gave his first name.
This year Ryan Kocks took first place in his green 1983 Ford Bronco. After going through the competition once, he went through a second time in the non-judged round. That time, his tires not only blew out, but were shredded down to the rims.
“How much more fun can you have than burning tires and burning race fuel?” Kocks said. “It represents the old school muscle cars when everyone wanted 1,000 horsepower. Now we got too many damn nannies and shenanigans.”
Jeremey Bolduc finished second in his yellow and brown 1984 Toyota pickup. Instead of blowing his back tires as cars in the burnout typically do, Bolduc blew the front tires on his 4-by-4 pickup, breaking part of the cooling system.
In third place, Tim Owens drove his 1974 Chevrolet C10 pickup, the same one he competed with last year, taking second place.
“It’s definitely a bit scary when the tires blow,” Owens said. “When it’s done, you have a big sense of relief because the motor is not blowing up and you know you are fine.”
Fueled by the enthusiasm of the crowd, many of the contestants went through for a second spin. Making a surprise appearance, two motorcycles drove circles, smoking their tires for the crowd. In total, the whole event lasted just about an hour.
“It’s an elevated feeling,” Owens said, describing what was going on for him while he competed. “You almost feel like you’re a hero — everyone is cheering you on. You feel like you are on cloud nine.”
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review. She can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
