A single show is $20 per person or $30 to attend both competitions.
The program will also be streamed virtually and tickets are available at missdouglscounty.org. Single show tickets are $15 and tickets for both shows are $20 each.
Miss Douglas County contestants include Elizabeth Allen, 22, a graduate of Umpqua Community College who hopes to become a dental assistant. She will perform a contemporary dance.
Amanda Kelley, 18, a student at Boise State University will perform a lyrical dance. She plans to study kinesiology and become a physical therapist.
Marin Gray, 17, is a Roseburg High School Student. She plans to perform ballet with a fan-veil, and hopes to earn a doctorate in education and school administration.
Taylor Brooks, 22, is an Umpqua Community College student who hopes to become a pediatric dental hygienist. She will sing for her talent.
Emily Redling, 20, attends Santa Fe College where she plans to study business administration with a focus in marketing. She will perform a Hawaiian/Tahitian dance.
Kylee Haines, 18, attends Roseburg High School and hopes to study business marketing. She will perform a contemporary jazz dance.
Teens competing in the outstanding teen program include Cianna Haines, 14, home-school student; Taegan O’Reilly, 16, Sutherlin High School; Madyson Doolittle, 15, Sutherlin High School; Chloe Garcia, 14, Fremont Middle School; Hailey Gordon, 15, Oakland High School; Aquela Hasty, 16, Douglas High School; Emma Hargraves, 17, Roseburg High School; Malayna Chace, 14, Douglas High School; Melina Bernardino, 14, Douglas High School, and Lily Brown, 18, Roseburg High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.