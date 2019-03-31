Five contestants will vie for the title of 2019 Miss Douglas County Saturday night at Jacoby Auditorium on the Umpqua Community College campus.
The young women will compete for thousands of dollars in scholarship money in five categories including fitness, an on-stage interview, talent, evening wear and an on-stage question.
Each phase will take place on stage in front of the audience and judges, except for the private interview, which is held with the panel of judges earlier in the day. The interview accounts for 25 percent of the overall score.
This year’s candidates include Dystini Schuster of UCC, Elizabeth Allen of UCC, Baylee White of Roseburg High School, Megan McLaughlin of Corban University, and McKaela Shepherd of Roseburg High School.
“Our mission as the Miss Douglas County Scholarship Program is to provide opportunities for young women to earn scholarships to further their personal and professional goals while promoting community service, creative expression, global awareness and healthy lifestyles,” said Misty Pickle, the co-executive director of the Miss Douglas County Scholarship Program committee.
The winner of the Miss Douglas County Pageant will earn a $3,000 scholarship while the first runner-up gets $1,250. The program is also awarding $7,500 in the form of scholarships to candidates who participated in the “Build Your Own Scholarship” program, by getting local businesses, friends and family to support them by purchasing an ad in the program book. Half of the money raised in the ad sponsorship is returned to the candidate in scholarship dollars.
Last year’s Miss Douglas County winner, Emily Warren, will crown this year’s winner at the conclusion of the judging on Saturday night.
Last year the Miss America Organization and its state and local organizations made available more than $45 million in cash and scholarship assistance for over 12,000 young women who compete in state and local competition.
The winners of the Miss Douglas County pageant will advance to the Miss Oregon competition in Seaside June 23-30.
The event, which runs simultaneously with the Miss Douglas County Outstanding Teen program, starts at 6 p.m. Saturday night at Jacoby Auditorium.
Admission is $20 at the door or $18 in advance available at www.missdouglascounty.brownpapertickets.com.
