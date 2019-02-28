WINSTON — In addition to taking care of more than 600 wild animals at Wildlife Safari, employees have been dealing with heavy snow, downed trees and minor flooding.
Wildlife Safari in Winston has been up against those issues, since the snow started falling last Sunday. That was right after some flooding in the low lying areas of the park just before the snow started.
Wildlife Safari Marketing Director Jacob Schlueter said the park had some flickers, but the power never did go out. However, the park remains closed as of Thursday because of downed trees and deep snow.
Schlueter said it’s all about making the park safe for visitors.
“Our top priority at the park was that we really didn’t have access early in the morning because of the snow’s weight that knocked down trees on the route in,” Schlueter said. “Then with the steep hill it got really tricky for us.”
Several trees fell across roads inside the park, making travel treacherous in the drive-thru section. Those trees still need to be removed before vehicles will be allowed to go through.
Schlueter said the park had no animal-related issues and the animals are already getting back out on exhibit.
He said there were a couple of downed fences in the park, but they were never in danger of having dangerous animals animals get out.
“All of the big cats were accounted for, all their holding buildings are fine, they’re all really solid buildings, there were not a lot of issues there,” he said.
Schlueter said the park never did lose electrical power despite homes all around the area, being without service. But if the power had gone out, they were ready with back-up generators.
“We do run generators because we have animals that require special heat lamps, but we got really lucky this time, that the power did not go out,” Schlueter said.
The park is built with no automatic electric gates so access is not restricted in case of disaster where a power might be out for several days at a time.
The flooding on Sunday appears to have washed out some of the roads in the park, and then the snow came in right after that.
The North American animals, Schlueter said, are doing just fine on their own but some staff members have stayed with the larger animals like elephants and giraffes that need to be indoors.
The Safari buys their food in bulk so if there is an issue, they can set out extra feed in case they can’t get to the animals next day. He said the team at Wildlife Safari is geared up for any disasters that might happen.
At this point, Safari officials are not sure when they will be able to reopen the park.
“We’ve been closed the last few days, and the goal there is to restore access to the public,” Schlueter said. “It’s mostly a matter of people safety at this point, the animals are all secure and accounted for.”
