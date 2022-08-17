A total of 110 vendors participated in the Douglas County Fair this year and there was a little something for everyone.
Khoobsurat Henna, run by Iram and Naseem Khan, was one of the vendors at the fair. Their booth gave fairgoers a small glimpse into another culture. Not only did they do henna tattoos, but they also sold products like wood-burned decorations, bracelets, mystery boxes and more.
Henna tattooing, a temporary form of body art, is what Iram Khan said she is passionate about.
“I am always doodling and drawing, and my husband said, ‘Why don’t you do what you love?’ I love art and I love henna, so I started practicing and it sort of became my job," she said.
For the past 8 1/2 years, Iram Khan has been doing professional henna tattoos. Naseem Khan handles the pyrography (woodburning art) side of the business.
“I was a corporate accountant, and I decided to quit my job to get more into woodburning,” he said.
Naseem Khan has been a pyrography artist for about 6 years. He also does micro calligraphy, and writes on rice art and jewelry.
The Khan's website khoobsuratgiftshop.com has henna, pyrography art and more for sale. Henna tattoo appointments can also be booked online. Iram Khan says she travels to do these henna designs on people.
“Henna is a big part of our culture, especially for big events like weddings and holidays," she said.
Ryen McClendon, 15, was one of the people who got a henna tattoo at the fair.
“I felt like it would be an interesting experience," Ryen said. "I've always wanted a tattoo, so I got henna because my mom agreed.”
While Khoobsurat Henna is an online business based out of Central Point, the Khans often search for different summer festivals and fairs where they can set up as vendors.
Skylar Knox is a freelance reporter for The News-Review.
