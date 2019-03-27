The 44th annual Douglas County Spring Fair starts Friday and runs through Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
The event kicks off the spring season with over 100 booths that will be displaying the new works of artisans and crafters from all over the Pacific Northwest region.
The fair is known for its continuous live entertainment. This year, the main stage lineup includes Baby Gramps, Rudi Galindo, The Barbara Healy Band, Jack Fallsrock, The Elizabeth Cable Quintet and The Umpqua Bluegrass Band. Other performances include the Teokili Aztec Dancers, the Spring Fair Middle Eastern Dancers, Marcus Fyr and the Celtic Traditions Ensemble.
“As far as the entertainment, it’s going to be one of our best lineups,” said Louie Montano, the founder of the Spring Fair. “We encourage people to come more than once because there are different things happening.”
The Eastwood School Clown College will perform on Saturday and Roseburg High School Robotics team on Sunday.
The giant puppets by Coyote Rising will also be back.
Montano said the vendor turnout was good with over 120 groups
Food at the Spring Fair is provided by Innerspace Cafe with foods and snacks suitable for any palate or diet. While there, diners can enjoy the acoustic sounds of musicians playing on the Cafe Stage.
“We’ll be serving our typical all-palate Innerspace Cafe menu with lentil burgers, salmon burgers and regular burgers and you can be guaranteed that it’ll be food that people look forward to,” Montano said.
Event-goers will have the opportunity to view and purchase hard to find, hand-crafted treasures and they will find booths offering henna body art, astrological and card interpretations, massage, and herb and plant products.
Three live stages will showcase music, dance, magic, vaudeville, and much more.
“There is a lot of stuff for kids to do,” Montano said. “And if the kids are having fun, the adults are having fun too, so it’s a win, win.”
The Spring Fair opens Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is still $3 for adults. Ages 6 to 12 and seniors over 65 are $2.50. Children under 5 and musicians with instruments are admitted free.
