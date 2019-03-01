A 73-year-old logging watchman was rescued near Drain by several search and rescue agencies Wednesday after he was stranded in the snow for several days, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, Lloyd Cline, a watchman for Douglas S Logging, became stranded in the Elk Creek area off Upper Smith River Road after this week’s record-setting winter storm passed through the logging site where he was looking after equipment.
Cline survived the storm by using supplies on location, but after he ran out of propane for heating the logging trailer and other survival supplies began to dwindle, Cline called 911.
Rescue attempts were made on Monday and Tuesday, but hazardous conditions hampered rescuers from reaching the man and severe weather caused limited visibility that sidelined any helicopters from joining the search, according to Brad O’Dell, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
Members of the Douglas County Search and Rescue team notified the Oregon State Search and Rescue coordinator and organized a rescue mission.
On Wednesday, with a short break in the weather, a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter was able to fly over the area and locate Cline. Crews aboard the helicopter hoisted Cline to safety and transported him to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield where he received treatment for hypothermia, according to the Coast Guard.
