This year the 39th annual Stray Angels Show-N-Shine will be held at Melrose Vineyards for the first time, moving from River Forks Park where the annual Show-N-Shine during Graffiti weekend has been held in previous years.
Some people have been asking questions about why the change in location. Here is what we know:
As a nonprofit organization that prides themselves on being able to keep the Show-N-Shine free to the public, the Stray Angels Car Club felt that the county was asking for too much money to rent out River Forks Park this year, according to this year’s Show-N-Shine Director Gordon Boyd.
“The county was going to charge us way too much money and we are a nonprofit,” Boyd said. “It’s a free show and we give all the donations we get to local charities.”
This year the county asked for $7,120, according to an invoice sent in by Boyd. Under “other requirements” the invoice did note that the county was “waiving fifty percent of the special event fee due to Director discretion.”
According to Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice, last year after the Show-N-Shine, the county spent $7,000 in sprinkler repairs due to cars parking on and running over sprinkler heads.
“This year we gave them a proposal to show them essentially what it costs us to have them there,” Boice said. “They elected to move the thing; we didn’t kick them out. We didn’t want them to leave.”
The county and representatives from the Stray Angels Car Club also had a conversation about ways to avoid damages in the future, such as flagging sprinkler heads, according to Boice. He also said that the county has always tried to help waive costs for the event whenever possible, like last year when they set up a COVID-19 vaccination tent at the event in exchange for a waived rental fee.
Ultimately, Stray Angels decided to move the Show-N-Shine to Melrose Winery where they will not be charged any fee, according to Boyd.
“They were looking for a space and we were looking for an event,” said Deb Wandrus, manager at the vineyards. It will bring people to the vineyards who have not been before and thus serve as a form of advertising, she added.
The change in locations has been met with a variety of different reactions from the community, according to Gordon Boyd, director of the Show-N-Shine this year.
“Some people are kind of upset or confused about it,” Boyd said. “A lot of people don’t like change, but I think it’ll be a really good change for us.”
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
