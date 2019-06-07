The Douglas County Museum will present Summer Saturdays at the Museum.
Parents are asked to attend with their kids as each week, museum staff and volunteers host activities including story time, crafts and games geared toward helping kids discover and connect with the natural world.
Saturdays in June, the program will focus on learning about life in the rivers. From July to mid-August, the activities will revolve around forests. In late August, the topics will be about the ocean.
June's river activities are being co-led with Umpqua Watersheds, and the June 29th event will include a walk to Umpqua Park for outdoor activities.
Events are scheduled for Saturdays from June 8 to Aug. 31, except for July 6 and July 20.
Activities aimed at toddlers and preschoolers include 10:30 a.m. story time and 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. open exploration.
Activities for big kids are held in the afternoons, from 1 to 4 p.m.
A family matinee with family-friendly films will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Bring your own blanket.
Summer Saturdays activities are included with the price of daily museum admission, and are free to museum members. Daily admission is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and military and $2 for children 5 to 17. Annual family and friends membership is $75.
The museum is located near the Douglas County Fairgrounds off Interstate 5 Exit 123 south of Roseburg.
Information: 541-957-7007 or umpquavalleymuseum.org
