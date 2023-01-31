SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce was awarded a $12,000 grant from Travel Oregon’s Capacity and Small Grant Project on Jan. 26.
The project-based funding will be used to hire a 12-month program coordinator to develop a member benefits program that supports small business development and tourism education to help implement the new chamber benefits program.
“Travel Oregon’s capacity grant was a huge win, bringing us the funds necessary for the position,” said Jessica Batchelor, executive director of the Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce.
Batchelor, who took office last November, prepared the grant application by developing program and capacity needs based on grant eligibility.
According to Allison Keeney, communications manager at Travel Oregon, the grant funds are intended to develop and refine skills, systems, structures and strategies so that these organizations can successfully carry out their missions and achieve more impactful outcomes. Funding also supports diversity, equity and inclusion training and coaching.
For this grant, in addition to building backup staff, Batchelor said the chamber plans to cooperate with the Oregon Main Street program.
Throughout Oregon, 48 applications were received from the grant and a total of more than $1.4 million was awarded to 45 entities. As the continuing recovery of the tourism industry from the pandemic which requires more staffs and infrastructure, Keeney believed that the grant program will be helpful in addressing capacity to meet these needs.
Travel Oregon is a semi-independent state organization, which helps local communities by promoting the area and businesses. According to Keeney, the agency invests 10% of its budget in this competitive grant program, and since 2016 it has contributed more than $16.4 million to supporting hundreds of nationwide projects and organizations. Travel Oregon announces that the next round of the funding program will be launched this spring.
Sutherlin is working with tourism partner Southern Oregon Tourism to attract more people to the Sutherlin area.
Sutherlin’s chamber of commerce will continue its speaker series on Feb. 8, scheduled for the second Wednesday of each month. Gale Peterson, an advisor with the Umpqua Community College Small Business Development Center and Thomas Moser, Travel Southern Oregon’s regional program engagement coordinator, will present a course on Google Business Profile and introducing LOCL, which helps local small businesses manage search engines.
“We are beyond grateful to Travel Oregon, Travel Southern Oregon and Oregon Main Street for making this development a reality for us!” Batchelor said.
