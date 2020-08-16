Sutherlin and Oakland cities both had to postpone their citywide garage and yard sales last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Just their luck that the day it was rescheduled turned out to be Saturday — the hottest day of the year.
Tracy Martz, executive director of the Sutherlin Chamber of Commerce, helps organize and promote the Sutherlin Citywide Yard Sale. Even with the temperature jumping above 100 degrees, it didn’t dampen the enthusiasm from the crowd. Many came out early in the morning to miss the hot part of the day.
“That’s why we promote most sales will be from 8 o’clock till 2 o’clock,” Martz said. “So we didn’t want to encourage people to go throughout the whole day, especially the hottest part of the day.”
In Sutherlin, approximately two dozen residents registered their yard sale with the Sutherlin Visitor Center. Their names were compiled on a list and map to help people navigate around to their favorite sales.
It’s a great way to promote the community, Martz said.
“A benefit we see in helping promote it, is that people from out of the area will drive to Sutherlin and spend their day here and hopefully have lunch and do a little shopping,” Martz said.
Martz said many people join together and do family yard sales, plus several churches and nonprofits hold their fundraising garage sales at the same time.
Theresa Kirkpatrick, co-chair of the Community Kitchen fundraiser at the St. Francis Church, said they started their sale on Friday selling the donated items and on Saturday, several showed up even before 8 a.m. opening time, to beat the heat, but for she was ready for the hot weather.
“We’ve got our little mister going, I’ve got fans, cool collars I’ve made for all the volunteers for the afternoon, I keep them well hydrated and we feed the volunteers,” Kirkpatrick said.
Volunteer Willy Williams said it’s an important fundraiser to help feed the hungry.
“I’ve seen a lot of not just low income, but our senior citizens that need our socialization that come through here, and it’s a life-changer for people, it really is,” Williams said.
Carmen Chavez has participated in the citywide event yard sale for several years. She thinks its a good deal for the city businesses and for the residents.
“I believe so, that way you can get rid of a lot of stuff that you don’t need anymore, but for other people, it might be useful for them,” Chavez said. “It’s hot but it’s better that if it rained.”
Oakland was also busy Saturday morning, with many people setting up tables on the sidewalks, and others around town, setting out their sale items in their yards.
Most everyone was wearing a mask, and appeared to be socially distancing during the sale.
Residents could pay $5 to get on the Oakland Citywide Garage Sale map, to guide visitors to the sales around the town. And all the money raised went to support the Oakland Historical Society.
Mayor Bette Keehley said all the registration fees go the Oakland Historic Commission.
“The Historic Commission puts on the citywide garage sale every year, it’s a little money raiser, we charge $5 for each person’s house to be on the map so people can find you for your sale,” Keehley.
Conni Riley at Riley’s 1905 Emporium located in the historic Oakland Ice House like having the garage sale in the town.
“I think that anything that brings people into town is a good thing,” Riley said.
On the sidewalk in front of the Lotus yoga studio, Rachel Dean held her last summer market of the season with organic vegetables, preserves and other items from her Green Valley Farm.
“I was always doing this on Saturday so we just happened to be doing the event at the same time, but then I can tell other people about it for next summer,” Dean said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.