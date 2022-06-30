Tesla plans to build a 51-stall Supercharger station in Sutherlin, right off of Interstate 5 in the empty lot between Taco Bell and Starbucks. This would make it the largest Supercharger site in Oregon by far and one of the biggest in the country, with most sites averaging eight stalls.
Drive Tesla Canada first reported the story and found that the current largest Tesla Supercharger site in the United States is in Firebaugh, California, a town also located along Interstate 5, with 56 stalls. There are plans for a 98-stall station at Harris-Ranch, halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Currently, non-Tesla electric vehicle owners cannot charge their cars at these Supercharger stations, although there is a Non-Tesla Supercharger pilot program launched in a few other countries around the world, according to Tesla’s website.
The Sutherlin location is located less than an hour from Springfield which currently has the biggest Supercharger site in Oregon with 14 stalls.
Pacific Power will provide the electricity to power all 51 stalls, according to Sam Carter, regional business manager. Telsa has also filed its plans with city and county officials.
“Electric vehicle and charging stations are springing up everywhere,” David Reeck, a semi-retired electrical engineer from the automotive industry and current member of the Transportation Electrification Team in Roseburg, said.
One of the benefits of a supercharging station in Sutherlin is that it will lead to more travelers stopping in the community and supporting businesses in Douglas County while charging their Tesla’s, according to Reeck.
The Tesla-owned Supercharger stations can add enough power in about 15 minutes for its EVs to travel as far as 200 miles. There are thousands of privately owned charging sites at commercial establishments, but they take a lot longer recharge EVs.
The target opening for the Sutherlin Supercharger station is 2023, according to Tesla’s website. Currently, the company is not ready to comment on the project.
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
