Douglas County Fair opened its gates at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Inside, students were already hard at work preparing livestock for the various showings that start in the morning.
“Today we're doing showmanship so I'm hoping to get grand champion,” eleventh grader Cade Olds said as he brushed his black steer named Rumpy. “There's a lot of other students that were having problems. He is mellow so I think he'll do pretty good.”
Between washing, feeding, grooming and cleaning up after their animals, the students with livestock competing in this year’s fair were busy early, before any of the stalls or carnival rides opened. The tradition of students raising livestock and competing in show has a long history in Douglas County.
The first agricultural fair in Douglas County was held in Oakland in 1860, according to Ciera Keith, the business and administrative coordinator at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. In 1944, the county purchased the land where the current fairgrounds are located and the first fairs were held from 1949 to 1952 for 4H clubs only, Keith added.
Dakota Banducci, 11, and her sister Gracie Banducci, 10, stood petting their steer and giggling together. Dakota’s second time showing livestock, this year she has a steer named Blizzard and is coaching her sister through her first show with Gracie’s steer, Tyler.
“They're very smart and they learn a lot and they can learn how to bluff you, which means that they can get on your nerves and know how to push you away,” Dakota Banducci said, describing her favorite steer fact. “Animals are fun to learn about and have fun with.”
In the pig pens, Peyton Frost, 10, fed and watered his pig named Maui. This is his first year raising livestock, though he grew up watching his cousins participate. Maui weighs 266 pounds and loves marshmallows and belly rubs, according to Frost.
For Roxanna Sabin, whose grandson is competing for the third year raising pigs, the livestock shows offers a number of life lessons for the students.
“The skills they're learning: helping each other with what they are doing and stuff. It’s really beneficial to them,” Sabin said. “It also allows them to become more open and the really shy ones become more expressive.”
The Douglas County Fair is a four-day long event filled with 4H and FFA livestock showings, along with fried food and carnival rides. Wednesday, the Diaper Derby takes place at 6 p.m. on the Garden Park Stage, the Challenge of Champions Bull Riding is at 7 p.m. in the Cascade Community Credit Union Grandstands and The Boondock Boys play at 8:30 p.m. on the Garden Park Stage.
Thursday offers dog shows and performances from Louie Foxx, Gretchen Owens and Granger Smith.
The main gate will be open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and the carnival gate will open at 10 a.m. with rides starting at noon Wednesday and 11 a.m. the following days. Buildings are open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Buses run from Roseburg High School and the First Student bus yard in Green on the hour and half hour from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. with parking at the event costing $10 per vehicle. Admission is $10 for adults, free for kids under 12 and free for anyone over 65 this Wednesday for senior day.
For more information about the fair visit the Douglas County Fairgrounds website.
(1) comment
The Fairgrounds need to be moved to an area where there is room for expansion. Just about everything in this near-sighted town is between the river and the freeway.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.