Douglas County Fire District No. 2 water rescue team members pulled three men from the North Umpqua River on Tuesday morning after a drift boat struck a rock and filled with water mid-stream.
John Parrish, a 20-year river guide from Klamath Falls, was taking two clients down the river when his drift boat struck a rock ledge near the outlet of some rapids about a quarter-mile upriver from Brown's Bridge. The boat began taking on water and Parrish promptly called 911 for assistance.
"We just hung up on a rock," Parrish said after being brought to shore by Lt. Josh Wagner and Lt. Ryan Felker of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 who used a pontoon-style rescue raft.
Wagner and Felker made multiple trips to the grounded drift boat to transfer the three men and their belongings to shore. They also removed the outboard motor in an attempt to lighten the boat and free it from the rock, but were unsuccessful.
Deputy's from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were called to attempt to free the drift boat, but there was no report on their success by mid-afternoon Tuesday.
"There's nothing wrong with (the boat), it's just hung up on a rock," Parrish said. "There's no way to hop out and push in that kind of water."
Parrish said the river was lower than the last time he drifted the stretch. He put into the river in Winchester.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2, the sheriff's office and Winston-Dillard Fire District responded to the call, which came in at about 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.