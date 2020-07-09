A Myrtle Creek man is dead and another is in critical condition after a single-vehicle accident in Roseburg at about 2 a.m. Thursday.
Roseburg police said the accident happened in the 1600 block of Southeast Pine Street.
Emergency personnel from the Roseburg Police Department and Roseburg Fire Department responded to the rollover accident involving a 1999 Honda CRV that was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed, south on Pine Street.
Police said the vehicle left the roadway, striking the guardrail and sending the vehicle airborne. The vehicle landed upside down on a lower access road, trapping both occupants inside.
The passenger in the vehicle, 25-year-old Jacob Bickell of Myrtle Creek, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, Michael McCollum, 21, also of Myrtle Creek, was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center by ambulance for severe injuries he sustained in the accident.
McCollum was later flown to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield for further treatment where he is listed in critical condition.
The Oregon State Police assisted in the investigation by conducting an accident reconstruction. Police said the investigation is still ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.