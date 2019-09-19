The Douglas County Transportation District will hold a public hearing Monday to consider changing the name of the district.
The hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building at 1127 Walnut Street in Roseburg.
The transportation district handles public transit services that were formerly under the auspices of the Douglas County government.
However, the transit district is an independent district. The county commissioners formed it, but it is no longer part of the county government. The district’s board members are elected and oversee transit services, including the UTrans bus service and local Dial-a-Ride programs.
District board members have said they believe having Douglas County in the name confuses the public, giving the impression the district is part of the county government.
The proposed resolution that will be the subject of Monday’s hearing says the current name “hinders its work because of the confusion the name creates in the public mindset.”
It calls for the name to be changed to the Umpqua Public Transportation District.
The addition of the word public is intended to make clear the district deals with public transit and not with roads or other transportation issues.
Board Chairman Mike Baker has said previously that he also likes the proposed name because the first letters of the first two words spell UP, which can be played up in marketing the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.