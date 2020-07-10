A Douglas County judge has set a trial date for next year for a man accused of shooting and killing two men in Winston in the early morning hours of March 15.
Savino David Desantiago, 34, of Winston, faces two counts of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and first-degree criminal mischief.
Desantiago appeared in court Thursday before Judge Ann Marie Simmons. Simmons set the trial to begin on April 20. Attorneys said they expected the trial to last close to one month.
A 34-year-old Winston man is in jail after two people died in a shooting around 2 a.m. Sunda…
Desantiago is accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Nicholas Lehman-Helmke of Winston and 31-year-old Benny Alexander Stallings of Roseburg at a home at 280 Ford Street in Winston at about 2 a.m. on March 15, according to police.
Police said Desantiago drove by another home on SW Peach Lane, a short distance away, and began honking his horn and then firing through a window.
According to the arrest affidavit, about an hour after the shootings, Desantiago turned himself in and admitted he had shot the two men with a 9 mm pistol.
Desantiago has not yet filed a plea but is expected to do that at a hearing on Aug. 13.
