WINCHESTER — The Distinguished Young Woman of Greater Douglas County Scholarship Program 2020-21 went on as planned Saturday night at Jacoby Auditorium. That after organizers had to make an unexpected change before moving ahead with the event.
After Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s order to limit the size of gatherings to 250 or less, organizers decided to limit the number of tickets at the door, allowing 150 spectators to attend the event.
Selina Loos of Roseburg High School won the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Umpqua Valley, and Victoria Linne of Glide High School was awarded the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Greater Douglas County. Both qualify to go on the state competition in Salem in August for a chance at additional scholarships.
Loos, who won a $3,000 college scholarship, and another $1,000 scholarship to Umpqua Community College, felt self-expression and academics were her strongest categories.
“I am really proud of myself and I’m thankful for all the support I’ve been given, but I’m really surprised because there’s a ton of young ladies here who all deserved this, and I’m just lucky I got it,” Loos said.
Linne won $2,500 in scholarship money plus a $1,000 scholarship to UCC.
“I’m just a little shocked that I won in areas I really didn’t know I would,” Linne said. “There were so many other girls that could have won this.”
Fourteen contestants competed in fitness, self-expression and talent, with off-stage competitions in interview and scholastics accounting for 50 percent of their total scores.
At least $14,000 was awarded at the event, although is expected to increase thanks to money raised from the silent auction.
Colleen Denny, co-chair of the program, said the gathering restrictions limited the amount of money that could be raised for scholarships.
“We had less than a quarter of the seats filled because of the restrictions,” Denny said.
Distinguished Young Woman of Greater Douglas County is part of a national scholarship program that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent in young women.
