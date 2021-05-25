The 11-year-old Southern Oregon team captain for Make-A-Wish Oregon Walk For Wishes spent Saturday with a cattle brand in her hand.
Alene Campbell and her family spent Saturday morning helping nearby ranchers tag, inoculate, brand, and, if necessary, castrate about 130 calves on Saturday at K-Bar Ranches south of Roseburg. About 20 people, including three horse teams and a ground crew, participated in the process.
“It’s neighbors helping neighbors,” said Sam Campbell, Alene’s mother.
When asked, Alene would carefully lift a cattle brand out of a makeshift forge and walk it over to Justin Schmidt, operations manager for EZ Angus cattle, who helped her apply the brand. EZ Angus leases the ranch from K-Bar and happens to sell bulls to the Campbells.
“We buy our bulls from EZ Angus and since they’re somewhat new to the area I’ve been helping them and introducing them,” Sam Campbell said.
Even though Alene and her family participated in the previously scheduled event with EZ Angus, they’ve worked hard to give back to Make-A-Wish.
Earlier this year, Alene was asked to be a team captain for this year’s Walk For Wishes. Thanks to sharing through Facebook and speaking with businesses, Alene and her family have raised approximately $9,500 as of Monday night.
Walk For Wishes is a nationwide fundraiser that raises money for future wishes to be granted. In Oregon, the virtual walk on Saturday included videos from Make-A-Wish kids across the state, including Alene in Southern Oregon.
Alene, who has cystic fibrosis, opened her new barn in July 2019, made possible by the Oregon Make-A-Wish foundation with help from Lowe’s Heroes and others.
According to its web page, the 2021 Oregon Walk for Wishes raised $140,699 with the help of 354 participants and 72 teams.
As for Alene’s health, she’s doing well, Sam Campbell said.
“We haven’t had any hospitalizations,” she said.
