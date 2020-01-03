Umpqua Public Transportation District has extended the deadline to Jan. 10 for applications to fill an open seat on its seven member board of directors.
The appointee will serve the remainder of John Campbell’s term, which expires June 2021. Campbell resigned from the board in December.
Interested candidates can request an information packet from Christine Sepulveda at 541-440-6500 or by email at christine.sepulveda@ucancap.org. Candidates can also visit the district office during regular business hours 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday at 610 SE Rose St. in Roseburg.
Information: 541-391-3178
