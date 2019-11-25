Umpqua Public Transportation District is seeking applicants to fill a spot on its board of directors that's about to become vacant. Board member John Campbell is resigning effective Dec. 3.
The district is an independent body that oversees public transit services including the U-Trans bus system and Dial-a-Ride programs. It was known as the Douglas County Transportation District until the district board voted to change its name in October.
The board is made up of seven members elected to four-year-terms, but the temporary replacement will be appointed and will serve the remainder of Campbell's term, which runs until June 2021. The board meets the second Monday of each month.
Interested candidates can request an information packet that includes information about the district, position and selection process by contacting Christine Sepulveda at 541-440-6500, by email at christine.sepulveda@ucancap.org or by visiting the district office from 8 a.m. to noon or 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 610 SE Rose St., Roseburg.
The deadline to submit applications is 4 p.m. Dec. 6.
Information: 541-391-3178
