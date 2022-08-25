Brushes, easels, and paintbrushes – after spending so much time in art studios, it’s time for them to get out in the Douglas County summer air.
Umpqua Valley Arts hosts Plein Air event
- WILL GESCHKE The News-Review
-
-
- 0
Brushes, easels, and paintbrushes – after spending so much time in art studios, it’s time for them to get out in the Douglas County summer air.
The Umpqua Valley Arts Association hosted is hosting the Umpqua Plein Air event this week – a competition for painters to flex their landscape abilities while showcasing the natural beauty of Douglas County.
The competition allows for artists to paint at any location in Douglas County, but suggests a myriad of beautiful locales located across the valley. During the week, contestants will flock to the vineyard, wineries, lavender fields, and farms to complete their paintings.
Kay Elmore, one of the artists taking place in the contest, set up her canvas and paints at Henry’s Estate Winery in Umpqua on Wednesday afternoon – her easel rests on a balcony overlooking the fields as a dog licks at her feet and a breeze blows by.
“The challenge,” Elmore says when asked why she loves to paint. “It is not easy. It takes a long time to have any semblance of proficiency – which I’m not claiming to have.”
Elmore lives in Portland and is a former graphic designer, she first started painting about 15 years ago, after she retired. She’s taken part in the event before — she loves that it gets her out to paint — but she normally isn’t the type to enter competitions.
“That’s just not my thing,” Elmore said. “I don’t know what possessed me to enter this one. But what the heck, give it a try. Mostly it’s just enjoyable to be out in the air. Wherever you set up the painting, it’s because it’s beautiful.”
The Plein Air Competition concludes with an awards ceremony on Saturday when the first, second, and third place paintings will be announced. In addition, the paintings will be held in an exhibit at the Umpqua Valley Arts Association — hanging from Aug. 27 to Oct. 28, open for the community to observe the ways local artists see the local landscapes.
The sunlight was beginning to creep onto Kay Elmore’s painting Wednesday afternoon. She’ll have to come back tomorrow to complete it – what will be her third day working on the painting.
“I don’t really think about it too much” she said when asked about what she was trying to capture in the painting. “…Just a sense of how lovely it is here. That’s the objective.”
Will Geschke is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, he can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.